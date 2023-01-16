Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 55.8% Upside

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) is 20.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.64 and a high of $6.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QSI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 55.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.21, the stock is 13.65% and -6.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -30.34% off its SMA200. QSI registered -63.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.53%.

The stock witnessed a -0.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.84%, and is 28.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.33% over the week and 7.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.76% and -63.53% from its 52-week high.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.90% this year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.54M, and float is at 85.75M with Short Float at 4.32%.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAKIN KEVIN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RAKIN KEVIN sold 89,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $2.15 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.8 million shares.

Quantum-Si incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that LaPointe Christian (General Counsel & Corp. Secr.) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $3.93 per share for $78526.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the QSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, ROTHBERG JONATHAN M (Interim CEO) acquired 25,561 shares at an average price of $3.10 for $79175.0. The insider now directly holds 2,568,443 shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI).