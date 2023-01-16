ReneSola Ltd (SOL) – The 46.15% Upside Potential Remains

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is 16.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.46 and a high of $8.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 41.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.25, the stock is 13.94% and 12.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -2.78% at the moment leaves the stock 3.48% off its SMA200. SOL registered -17.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.70%.

The stock witnessed a 14.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.19%, and is 9.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) has around 164 employees, a market worth around $362.62M and $63.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.44. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.73% and -37.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ReneSola Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.20% this year.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.15M, and float is at 67.09M with Short Float at 1.88%.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at ReneSola Ltd (SOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 92,090 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $4.11 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.02 million shares.

ReneSola Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (CFO) bought a total of 112,809 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $4.40 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.92 million shares of the SOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (CFO) acquired 60,545 shares at an average price of $4.41 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 13,810,104 shares of ReneSola Ltd (SOL).

ReneSola Ltd (SOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is trading 44.68% up over the past 12 months and Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) that is 4.58% higher over the same period. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is 27.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.