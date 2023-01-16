RH (RH) on Track to Reach $307.50 in a Year

RH (NYSE: RH) is 16.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $207.37 and a high of $475.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RH stock was last observed hovering at around $319.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.03% off its average median price target of $307.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.11% off the consensus price target high of $370.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -44.36% lower than the price target low of $215.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $310.38, the stock is 13.33% and 14.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock 11.86% off its SMA200. RH registered -34.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.11%.

The stock witnessed a 17.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.38%, and is 6.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

RH (RH) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $7.65B and $3.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.34 and Fwd P/E is 17.82. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.67% and -34.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

RH (RH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RH (RH) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RH is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.30% this year.

RH (RH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.68M, and float is at 20.47M with Short Float at 15.24%.

RH (RH) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at RH (RH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Belling Keith,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Belling Keith sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $319.52 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6500.0 shares.

RH disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Belling Keith (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $314.64 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7000.0 shares of the RH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Preston Jack M (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $315.75 for $3.16 million. The insider now directly holds 1 shares of RH (RH).

RH (RH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -14.94% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 1.29% higher over the same period. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is -15.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.