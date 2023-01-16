Rogers Corporation (ROG) – The 53.06% Upside Potential Remains

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is 8.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.45 and a high of $274.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROG stock was last observed hovering at around $127.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.12% off its average median price target of $277.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.06% off the consensus price target high of $277.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.06% higher than the price target low of $277.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.01, the stock is 9.94% and 12.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -41.73% off its SMA200. ROG registered -52.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.75%.

The stock witnessed a 6.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.25%, and is 8.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) has around 3675 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $977.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.07. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.06% and -52.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rogers Corporation (ROG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rogers Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.50% this year.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.82M, and float is at 18.59M with Short Float at 4.43%.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Rogers Corporation (ROG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OWENS JEFFREY J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that OWENS JEFFREY J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $100.75 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6850.0 shares.

Rogers Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Wallace Peter C (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $100.20 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13047.0 shares of the ROG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Wallace Peter C (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $100.10 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 12,047 shares of Rogers Corporation (ROG).

Rogers Corporation (ROG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading 10.85% up over the past 12 months and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) that is 6.59% higher over the same period. Coherent Corp. (COHR) is -42.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.