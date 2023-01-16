Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Track to Reach $70.00 in a Year

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) is 2.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.39 and a high of $85.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPT stock was last observed hovering at around $59.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.5% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.18% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 3.63% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.82, the stock is 2.36% and 0.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -2.29% off its SMA200. SPT registered -22.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.16%.

The stock witnessed a -11.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.37%, and is 11.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has around 887 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $237.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.61% and -32.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.50%).

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.40% this year.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.72M, and float is at 46.41M with Short Float at 11.67%.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 85 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick sold 5,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Sprout Social Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $55.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Howard Justyn Russell (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $52.76 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT).