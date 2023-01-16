Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) is 30.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $2.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPRU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 25.21% and 27.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 6.19% at the moment leaves the stock 1.79% off its SMA200. SPRU registered -58.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.23%.

The stock witnessed a 29.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.00%, and is 21.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.30% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has around 177 employees, a market worth around $162.90M and $24.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 73.91% and -58.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.10%).

Spruce Power Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.00% this year.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.90M, and float is at 93.80M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hayes Christopher M.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hayes Christopher M. bought 77,523 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $64158.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Fong Christian S. (President) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $0.90 per share for $9000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.64 million shares of the SPRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Fong Christian S. (President) acquired 20,250 shares at an average price of $0.89 for $18018.0. The insider now directly holds 1,627,112 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU).