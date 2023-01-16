Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) on Track to Reach $6.00 in a Year

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) is 20.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SURF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 67.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.99, the stock is 22.31% and 6.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -36.03% off its SMA200. SURF registered -78.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.97%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.17%, and is -3.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.35% over the week and 10.52% over the month.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $60.50M and $30.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 64.34% and -79.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.80%).

Surface Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -214.00% this year.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.54M, and float is at 60.02M with Short Float at 1.46%.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ONEILL ALISON,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that ONEILL ALISON sold 4,463 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $1.72 per share for a total of $7676.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63728.0 shares.

Surface Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that RATH HENRY C. (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 5,676 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $1.72 per share for $9763.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32324.0 shares of the SURF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Palombella Vito J. (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 4,463 shares at an average price of $1.72 for $7676.0. The insider now directly holds 87,212 shares of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF).