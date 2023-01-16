Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Is Up 1.77% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) is 1.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $10.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSHA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is 10.05% and 7.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 7.48% at the moment leaves the stock -28.28% off its SMA200. TSHA registered -77.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.01%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.55%, and is 14.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 70.37% and -77.47% from its 52-week high.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -166.60% this year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.94M, and float is at 37.55M with Short Float at 3.64%.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Manning Paul B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Manning Paul B bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.64 million shares.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Alam Kamran (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $3.47 per share for $11538.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the TSHA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Alam Kamran (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 9,717 shares at an average price of $3.50 for $34010.0. The insider now directly holds 269,446 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA).

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) that is trading 71.33% up over the past 12 months and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) that is 26.65% higher over the same period. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) is 274.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.