TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SNX Stock Is Going Next

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is 17.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.86 and a high of $115.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNX stock was last observed hovering at around $109.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.92% off its average median price target of $128.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.77% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.16% lower than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.35, the stock is 13.81% and 13.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 15.38% off its SMA200. SNX registered 2.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.81%.

The stock witnessed a 11.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.59%, and is 12.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $10.36B and $51.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.66 and Fwd P/E is 8.34. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.19% and -3.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TD SYNNEX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.80% this year.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.11M, and float is at 84.31M with Short Float at 1.21%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POLK DENNIS,the company’sExecutive Chair. SEC filings show that POLK DENNIS sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $95.58 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

TD SYNNEX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Witt Marshall (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 712 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $95.58 per share for $68053.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50893.0 shares of the SNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, POLK DENNIS (Executive Chair) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $102.83 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 155,148 shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX).

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -25.20% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 9.21% higher over the same period.