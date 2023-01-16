Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Is Up 3.55% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is 3.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.79 and a high of $71.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCBI stock was last observed hovering at around $62.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.73% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -27.45% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.45, the stock is 6.39% and 6.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 8.60% off its SMA200. TCBI registered -4.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.91%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.94%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) has around 1751 employees, a market worth around $3.10B and $976.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.52 and Fwd P/E is 14.74. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.00% and -12.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 311.50% this year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.89M, and float is at 49.47M with Short Float at 5.17%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STALLINGS ROBERT W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $56.95 per share for a total of $56950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that STALLINGS ROBERT W (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $56.75 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the TCBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, STALLINGS ROBERT W (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $20.50 for $20500.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI).

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading -20.87% down over the past 12 months and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) that is -4.60% lower over the same period. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is -3.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.