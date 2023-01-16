The Hershey Company (HSY) Is Down -2.14% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is -2.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $191.00 and a high of $242.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSY stock was last observed hovering at around $224.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.42%.

Currently trading at $226.61, the stock is -1.75% and -1.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 1.10% off its SMA200. HSY registered 15.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.52%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.52%, and is 0.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

The Hershey Company (HSY) has around 16620 employees, a market worth around $45.98B and $10.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.73 and Fwd P/E is 25.38. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.64% and -6.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year.

The Hershey Company (HSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.28M, and float is at 146.48M with Short Float at 1.61%.

The Hershey Company (HSY) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at The Hershey Company (HSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arway Pamela M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Arway Pamela M sold 211 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $225.97 per share for a total of $47680.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15561.0 shares.

The Hershey Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Reiman Jason (SVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold a total of 150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $224.85 per share for $33728.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12867.0 shares of the HSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, Raup Charles R (President, U.S. Confection) disposed off 1,512 shares at an average price of $236.38 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 13,713 shares of The Hershey Company (HSY).

The Hershey Company (HSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 0.77% higher over the past 12 months.