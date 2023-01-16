The Toro Company (TTC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is 2.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.86 and a high of $117.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTC stock was last observed hovering at around $115.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.19% off the consensus price target high of $137.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.16% lower than the price target low of $116.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.19, the stock is 2.63% and 4.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 26.60% off its SMA200. TTC registered 17.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.10%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.68%, and is 2.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

The Toro Company (TTC) has around 11287 employees, a market worth around $12.03B and $4.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.68 and Fwd P/E is 20.73. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.69% and -1.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

The Toro Company (TTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Toro Company (TTC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Toro Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.10% this year.

The Toro Company (TTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.50M, and float is at 103.86M with Short Float at 1.39%.

The Toro Company (TTC) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at The Toro Company (TTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JANEY GREGORY S,the company’sGroup VP, Contractor & Res. SEC filings show that JANEY GREGORY S sold 1,630 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $115.31 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2708.0 shares.

The Toro Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that MOELLER PETER D (VP, International) sold a total of 430 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $116.62 per share for $50145.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4204.0 shares of the TTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, DAHL AMY E (VP, GC and Corporate Secretary) disposed off 4,460 shares at an average price of $116.15 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 18,706 shares of The Toro Company (TTC).

The Toro Company (TTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) that is trading 1.31% up over the past 12 months and Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) that is 0.73% higher over the same period. AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is 18.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.