These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) is -5.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.89 and a high of $36.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TNK stock was last observed hovering at around $27.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12%.

Currently trading at $29.03, the stock is -3.08% and -8.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 4.01% at the moment leaves the stock 18.92% off its SMA200. TNK registered 149.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.18%.

The stock witnessed a -10.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.46%, and is 6.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $946.38M and $856.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.62 and Fwd P/E is 3.74. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.53% and -20.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.00%).

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -376.40% this year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.04M, and float is at 28.88M with Short Float at 3.55%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading 304.01% up over the past 12 months and Frontline plc (FRO) that is 80.56% higher over the same period. Teekay Corporation (TK) is 35.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.