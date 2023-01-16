These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) is 3.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.73 and a high of $15.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VNDA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.67, the stock is 5.17% and -16.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -4.01% at the moment leaves the stock -24.31% off its SMA200. VNDA registered -47.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.13%.

The stock witnessed a 3.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.99%, and is 3.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has around 278 employees, a market worth around $452.22M and $257.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.48 and Fwd P/E is 15.98. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.97% and -49.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.70% this year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.58M, and float is at 54.52M with Short Float at 3.53%.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Timothy,the company’sSVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Williams Timothy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $7.01 per share for a total of $56070.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87551.0 shares.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos (President and CEO) sold a total of 48,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $10.61 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.41 million shares of the VNDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Moran Kevin Patrick (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 4,792 shares at an average price of $10.61 for $50827.0. The insider now directly holds 120,160 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA).

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading -46.43% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 41.30% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 2.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.