Things appear to be looking up for Schneider National Inc. (SNDR)

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) is 5.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.26 and a high of $27.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNDR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.95% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -11.77% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.59, the stock is 1.55% and 1.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 5.45% off its SMA200. SNDR registered -6.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.33%.

The stock witnessed a -3.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.69%, and is -0.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) has around 16050 employees, a market worth around $4.39B and $6.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.12 and Fwd P/E is 11.24. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.37% and -9.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schneider National Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.00% this year.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.00M, and float is at 52.87M with Short Float at 6.58%.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Devgun Shaleen,the company’sChief Innov. & Tech. Officer. SEC filings show that Devgun Shaleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Schneider National Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Geyer David L (EVP, Pres. Transp. & Log.) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $24.71 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the SNDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Devgun Shaleen (EVP, Chief Information Officer) disposed off 11,748 shares at an average price of $26.82 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 155,741 shares of Schneider National Inc. (SNDR).

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is trading 8.85% up over the past 12 months and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) that is 90.46% higher over the same period.