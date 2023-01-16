TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 10.39% Change This Year

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) is 10.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $3.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.85, the stock is 18.38% and 6.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 8.96% at the moment leaves the stock -24.46% off its SMA200. TMC registered -50.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.46%.

The stock witnessed a 18.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.97%, and is 1.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.17% over the week and 11.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 66.34% and -74.55% from its 52-week high.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -174.30% this year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.74M, and float is at 167.14M with Short Float at 3.18%.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barron Gerard,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Barron Gerard bought 42,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $0.71 per share for a total of $29820.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.46 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Shesky Craig (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 36,735 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $0.80 per share for $29458.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the TMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, O’Sullivan Anthony (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 50,686 shares at an average price of $1.04 for $52860.0. The insider now directly holds 312,500 shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC).