TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TTMI Stock Is Going Next

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) is 14.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $17.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTMI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.63% off the consensus price target high of $20.75 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -8.13% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.30, the stock is 12.19% and 13.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 19.92% off its SMA200. TTMI registered 14.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.52%.

The stock witnessed a 6.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.21%, and is 9.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) has around 16100 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $2.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.54 and Fwd P/E is 10.53. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.26% and -1.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TTM Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 426.60% this year.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.20M, and float is at 95.63M with Short Float at 2.05%.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weber Daniel J,the company’sEVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Weber Daniel J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $16.36 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84736.0 shares.

TTM Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Hardwick William Kent (SVP Global Sales and EMS) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $16.29 per share for $81470.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82889.0 shares of the TTMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, SANCHEZ TONY (VP, Corporate Controller) disposed off 4,832 shares at an average price of $12.13 for $58608.0. The insider now directly holds 21,749 shares of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI).

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading -51.35% down over the past 12 months and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is 10.85% higher over the same period. Jabil Inc. (JBL) is 10.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.