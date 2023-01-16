Veritone Inc. (VERI) Is Up 28.68% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) is 28.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.57 and a high of $20.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VERI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -36.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.82, the stock is 18.51% and 8.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 9.65% at the moment leaves the stock -13.63% off its SMA200. VERI registered -64.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.60%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.62%, and is 32.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.64% over the week and 8.95% over the month.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) has around 546 employees, a market worth around $225.67M and $161.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.23% and -66.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.90%).

Veritone Inc. (VERI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veritone Inc. (VERI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veritone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.20% this year.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.20M, and float is at 31.24M with Short Float at 12.43%.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Veritone Inc. (VERI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Steelberg Ryan,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Steelberg Ryan bought 15,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $6.98 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Veritone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Steelberg Ryan (President) bought a total of 21,288 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $6.88 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the VERI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Steelberg Ryan (President) acquired 35,367 shares at an average price of $6.82 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 128,714 shares of Veritone Inc. (VERI).

Veritone Inc. (VERI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -24.83% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -34.87% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -34.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.