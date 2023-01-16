Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) up 24.03% since start of the year

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) is 24.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.47 and a high of $36.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRDN stock was last observed hovering at around $36.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.56% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -3.51% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.23, the stock is 21.93% and 41.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 93.60% off its SMA200. VRDN registered 87.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 168.97%.

The stock witnessed a 31.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.38%, and is 31.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 282.58% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-147.90%).

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.60% this year.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.25M, and float is at 38.46M with Short Float at 7.17%.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Katz Barrett,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Katz Barrett sold 47,377 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $35.30 per share for a total of $1.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Katz Barrett (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 12,623 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $33.04 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the VRDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Meisner Lara (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 16,326 shares at an average price of $29.19 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN).