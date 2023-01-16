What should you know before buying stock in Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC)

Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is 8.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.89 and a high of $11.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBDC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $10.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.96% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 11.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.86, the stock is 5.92% and 1.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -6.35% off its SMA200. BBDC registered -20.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.14%.

The stock witnessed a 1.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.79%, and is 5.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 36.92 and Fwd P/E is 7.91. Distance from 52-week low is 12.29% and -21.45% from its 52-week high.

Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barings BDC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.70% this year.

Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.83M, and float is at 108.29M with Short Float at 0.40%.

Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BYERS STEPHEN R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BYERS STEPHEN R bought 236 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $9.27 per share for a total of $2188.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18121.0 shares.

Barings BDC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that BYERS STEPHEN R (Director) bought a total of 1,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $10.38 per share for $19194.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17885.0 shares of the BBDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, BYERS STEPHEN R (Director) acquired 16,035 shares at an average price of $10.25 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 16,035 shares of Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC).