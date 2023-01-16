What should you know before buying stock in BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) is 23.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.18 and a high of $263.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BGNE stock was last observed hovering at around $263.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.43%.

Currently trading at $270.66, the stock is 18.66% and 31.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 2.82% at the moment leaves the stock 55.54% off its SMA200. BGNE registered 8.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.79%.

The stock witnessed a 30.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.19%, and is 10.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $27.08B and $1.25B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 129.02% and 2.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.90%).

BeiGene Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year.

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.48M, and float is at 101.79M with Short Float at 2.01%.

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wang Xiaodong,the company’sChair, Scientific Advisory Brd. SEC filings show that Wang Xiaodong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $252.66 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BeiGene Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Wang Xiaodong (Chair, Scientific Advisory Brd) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $250.09 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BGNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, OYLER JOHN (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 13,594 shares at an average price of $248.51 for $3.38 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE).

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -52.54% lower over the past 12 months.