What should you know before buying stock in Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI)

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) is 4.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.59 and a high of $80.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIVI stock was last observed hovering at around $58.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.82% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.58% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.66% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.44, the stock is 6.69% and -1.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 3.10% at the moment leaves the stock 0.39% off its SMA200. CIVI registered 15.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.62%.

The stock witnessed a 5.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.72%, and is 8.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) has around 322 employees, a market worth around $4.99B and $3.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.40 and Fwd P/E is 5.47. Profit margin for the company is 32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.31% and -24.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Civitas Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.07M, and float is at 84.37M with Short Float at 4.76%.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garbiso Sandra,the company’sCAO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Garbiso Sandra sold 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27998.0 shares.

Civitas Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Counts Travis L (Chief Legal Officer & Sec.) bought a total of 3,556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $65.94 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22699.0 shares of the CIVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, DOYLE M. CHRISTOPHER (President & CEO) acquired 1 shares at an average price of $59.46 for $59.0. The insider now directly holds 89,999 shares of Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI).

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) that is trading 21.83% up over the past 12 months and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) that is 37.87% higher over the same period.