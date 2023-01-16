What should you know before buying stock in Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) is 34.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $2.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 64.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.88, the stock is 37.67% and 24.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 14.22% at the moment leaves the stock -3.02% off its SMA200. FBIO registered -62.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.36%.

The stock witnessed a 34.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.41%, and is 11.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.98% over the week and 10.34% over the month.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $83.88M and $77.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 83.63% and -63.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-118.30%).

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortress Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.60% this year.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.42M, and float is at 79.77M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD,the company’sPRESIDENT, CEO & CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.68 per share for a total of $67960.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.73 million shares.

Fortress Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD (PRESIDENT, CEO & CHAIRMAN) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $0.56 per share for $2800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.63 million shares of the FBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Jin David (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.56 for $2800.0. The insider now directly holds 1,402,829 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO).

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 27.82% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 2.14% higher over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -3.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.