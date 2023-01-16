What should you know before buying stock in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) is 10.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.87 and a high of $20.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OEC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.15% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.13% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.75, the stock is 9.62% and 9.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 18.43% off its SMA200. OEC registered 5.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.93%.

The stock witnessed a 4.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.53%, and is 7.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) has around 1475 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $1.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.68 and Fwd P/E is 7.75. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.46% and -4.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 647.40% this year.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.94M, and float is at 59.46M with Short Float at 1.99%.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Painter Corning F.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Painter Corning F. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $16.77 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Glajch Jeffrey (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $16.87 per share for $84349.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the OEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Glajch Jeffrey (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $17.03 for $85165.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC).

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Balchem Corporation (BCPC) that is trading -17.64% down over the past 12 months and Methanex Corporation (MEOH) that is 2.01% higher over the same period.