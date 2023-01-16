What should you know before buying stock in QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) is -1.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.88 and a high of $125.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QDEL stock was last observed hovering at around $84.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.11% off the consensus price target high of $173.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 6.02% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.58, the stock is -0.70% and -3.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -8.14% off its SMA200. QDEL registered -32.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.63%.

The stock witnessed a 3.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.38%, and is -6.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $5.57B and $3.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.04 and Fwd P/E is 16.28. Profit margin for the company is 26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.47% and -32.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.80%).

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuidelOrtho Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.70% this year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.90M, and float is at 60.92M with Short Float at 4.87%.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POLAN MARY LAKE PH D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that POLAN MARY LAKE PH D sold 1,525 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $113.59 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18162.0 shares.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -6.62% down over the past 12 months. Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is 62.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.