What should you know before buying stock in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) is 14.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.57 and a high of $23.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCKT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88%.

Currently trading at $22.37, the stock is 11.41% and 17.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 4.09% at the moment leaves the stock 44.12% off its SMA200. RCKT registered 18.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.77%.

The stock witnessed a 4.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.00%, and is 14.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 195.70% and -4.73% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.73M, and float is at 75.33M with Short Float at 9.35%.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RTW INVESTMENTS, LP,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP bought 1,355,932 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $14.75 per share for a total of $20.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17.63 million shares.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Schwartz Jonathan Davidsold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $16.41 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the RCKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Shah Gaurav (CEO) acquired 22,000 shares at an average price of $17.34 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 517,639 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT).