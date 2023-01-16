What should you know before buying stock in Telos Corporation (TLS)

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is 0.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.35 and a high of $14.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TLS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -28.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.12, the stock is 3.01% and -2.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -36.44% off its SMA200. TLS registered -63.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.37%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.94%, and is 4.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

Telos Corporation (TLS) has around 849 employees, a market worth around $350.21M and $233.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.06% and -64.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

Telos Corporation (TLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telos Corporation (TLS) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telos Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.70% this year.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.49M, and float is at 41.91M with Short Float at 6.00%.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Telos Corporation (TLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jacobs Bradley W.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jacobs Bradley W. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $3.86 per share for a total of $19300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35217.0 shares.

Telos Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Wood John B (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $3.65 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.64 million shares of the TLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Schaufeld Fredrick (Director) acquired 250,000 shares at an average price of $3.63 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 250,000 shares of Telos Corporation (TLS).

Telos Corporation (TLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -21.31% down over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 24.50% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 16.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.