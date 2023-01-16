Why Dover Corporation (DOV) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is 6.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.49 and a high of $182.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOV stock was last observed hovering at around $142.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.49% off its average median price target of $148.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.37% off the consensus price target high of $186.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -12.8% lower than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.39, the stock is 5.90% and 4.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 8.94% off its SMA200. DOV registered -20.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.80%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.66%, and is 3.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Dover Corporation (DOV) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $20.51B and $8.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.94 and Fwd P/E is 16.25. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.12% and -20.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Dover Corporation (DOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dover Corporation (DOV) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dover Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.60% this year.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.51M, and float is at 141.93M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Dover Corporation (DOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kosinski Anthony K,the company’sVice President, Tax. SEC filings show that Kosinski Anthony K sold 2,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $126.18 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5353.0 shares.

Dover Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that Malinas David J. (SVP, Operations) bought a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $139.44 per share for $48804.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2744.0 shares of the DOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Kosinski Anthony K (Vice President, Tax) disposed off 3,287 shares at an average price of $153.43 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 3,051 shares of Dover Corporation (DOV).

Dover Corporation (DOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -10.69% down over the past 12 months and PACCAR Inc (PCAR) that is 14.05% higher over the same period. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is -4.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.