Why Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) is 10.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.25 and a high of $22.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAZY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.08% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -1.77% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.23, the stock is 6.48% and -0.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -11.22% off its SMA200. LAZY registered -28.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.40%.

The stock witnessed a -2.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.00%, and is 4.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $136.53M and $1.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.52 and Fwd P/E is 8.14. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.60% and -41.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 364.70% this year.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.13M, and float is at 9.20M with Short Float at 8.91%.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coliseum Capital Management, L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 31,514 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $13.49 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.63 million shares.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Coliseum Capital Management, L (Director) bought a total of 4,361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $13.36 per share for $58263.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.09 million shares of the LAZY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Coliseum Capital Management, L (Director) acquired 182,461 shares at an average price of $13.45 for $2.45 million. The insider now directly holds 3,086,531 shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY).