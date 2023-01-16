Why loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) is 36.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $5.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LDI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $2.26, the stock is 26.97% and 36.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -8.50% at the moment leaves the stock 13.53% off its SMA200. LDI registered -53.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.14%.

The stock witnessed a 34.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.96%, and is 9.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.36% over the week and 7.77% over the month.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) has around 11307 employees, a market worth around $776.60M and $2.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.80% and -58.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -182.00% this year.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.46M, and float is at 61.52M with Short Float at 4.38%.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at loanDepot Inc. (LDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee John Hoon,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lee John Hoon sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $1.61 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.88 million shares.

loanDepot Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Carrillo Nicole (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $1.61 per share for $80505.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the LDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, DerGurahian Jeffrey Michael (Chief Capital Markets Officer) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.49 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 5,842,969 shares of loanDepot Inc. (LDI).

loanDepot Inc. (LDI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -15.10% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -27.90% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -21.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.