Why should you keep an eye on BlackLine Inc. (BL)?

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) is 5.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.73 and a high of $95.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BL stock was last observed hovering at around $72.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.18% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.8% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -41.28% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.64, the stock is 4.13% and 9.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -2.99% at the moment leaves the stock 6.81% off its SMA200. BL registered -26.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.12%.

The stock witnessed a -0.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.78%, and is 2.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) has around 1915 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $498.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 129.85. Profit margin for the company is -15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.96% and -26.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackLine Inc. (BL) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackLine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.10% this year.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.70M, and float is at 55.09M with Short Float at 7.25%.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at BlackLine Inc. (BL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Unterman Thomas,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Unterman Thomas sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $68.50 per share for a total of $34250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52196.0 shares.

BlackLine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Unterman Thomas (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $67.46 per share for $33730.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51998.0 shares of the BL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, HIRSCH PETER (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 1,997 shares at an average price of $59.75 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 30,463 shares of BlackLine Inc. (BL).

BlackLine Inc. (BL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 14.46% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -44.59% lower over the same period.