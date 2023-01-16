Why should you keep an eye on Yelp Inc. (YELP)?

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is 6.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.30 and a high of $39.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YELP stock was last observed hovering at around $28.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.83% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -26.3% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.05, the stock is 5.98% and -0.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -8.84% off its SMA200. YELP registered -18.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.76%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.50%, and is 1.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.65 and Fwd P/E is 23.62. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.82% and -26.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yelp Inc. (YELP) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yelp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 289.70% this year.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.63M, and float is at 66.23M with Short Float at 4.51%.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Yelp Inc. (YELP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stoppelman Jeremy,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Stoppelman Jeremy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $28.65 per share for a total of $1.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Yelp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Stoppelman Jeremy (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $28.33 per share for $1.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the YELP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Stoppelman Jeremy (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $28.57 for $1.43 million. The insider now directly holds 501,736 shares of Yelp Inc. (YELP).

Yelp Inc. (YELP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) that is trading -83.50% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -34.87% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -58.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.