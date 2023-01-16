Why TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is 22.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $4.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRUE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $3.07, the stock is 19.92% and 25.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 18.82% off its SMA200. TRUE registered -18.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.53%.

The stock witnessed a 18.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.27%, and is 12.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) has around 428 employees, a market worth around $271.39M and $170.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.15% and -24.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -111.20% this year.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.69M, and float is at 73.29M with Short Float at 2.41%.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Claus Christopher W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Claus Christopher W bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $2.40 per share for a total of $96000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

TrueCar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Mendel John W (Director) sold a total of 12,578 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $2.77 per share for $34795.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the TRUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Mendel John W (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $3.31 for $9933.0. The insider now directly holds 115,652 shares of TrueCar Inc. (TRUE).

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -34.87% down over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is -28.08% lower over the same period. General Motors Company (GM) is -40.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.