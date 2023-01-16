Will LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) is 6.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $140.65 and a high of $271.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPLA stock was last observed hovering at around $227.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.06%.

Currently trading at $230.29, the stock is 6.74% and 1.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 8.53% off its SMA200. LPLA registered 28.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.78%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.24%, and is 3.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has around 6141 employees, a market worth around $18.09B and $8.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.54 and Fwd P/E is 12.27. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.73% and -15.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.90% this year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.81M, and float is at 79.13M with Short Float at 2.53%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Simonich Brent,the company’sEVP, CAO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Simonich Brent bought 920 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $219.15 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6042.0 shares.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Glavin William Francis Jr (Director) bought a total of 458 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $217.74 per share for $99725.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2218.0 shares of the LPLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Oroschakoff Michelle (Managing Director) disposed off 5,213 shares at an average price of $213.80 for $1.11 million. The insider now directly holds 41,100 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA).

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -12.49% down over the past 12 months and Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is 5.46% higher over the same period. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is -34.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.