Will M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is 12.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.04 and a high of $56.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDC stock was last observed hovering at around $35.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $35.55, the stock is 8.68% and 11.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 6.52% off its SMA200. MDC registered -33.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.20%.

The stock witnessed a 8.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.12%, and is 3.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) has around 2080 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $5.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.04 and Fwd P/E is 11.50. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.47% and -36.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.60% this year.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.88M, and float is at 56.45M with Short Float at 5.27%.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANDARICH DAVID D,the company’sPresident, CEO and Director. SEC filings show that MANDARICH DAVID D sold 213,971 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $32.62 per share for a total of $6.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.05 million shares.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that MANDARICH DAVID D (President, CEO and Director) sold a total of 866,029 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $32.47 per share for $28.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.26 million shares of the MDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Siegel David (Director) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $35.40 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 16,519 shares of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC).

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -5.46% down over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is -7.78% lower over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is -4.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.