Will Outset Medical Inc. (OM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) is 4.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.41 and a high of $48.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OM stock was last observed hovering at around $26.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -22.18% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.88, the stock is 5.37% and 25.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 20.93% off its SMA200. OM registered -34.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.44%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.38%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) has around 444 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $111.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 135.58% and -44.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.40%).

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Outset Medical Inc. (OM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Outset Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.90% this year.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.13M, and float is at 47.91M with Short Float at 8.07%.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Outset Medical Inc. (OM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trigg Leslie,the company’sChair and CEO. SEC filings show that Trigg Leslie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $25.26 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Outset Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Vazquez Martin (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $26.14 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49290.0 shares of the OM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Vazquez Martin (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $20.85 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 49,290 shares of Outset Medical Inc. (OM).