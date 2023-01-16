WWD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Woodward Inc. (WWD) Now

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) is 11.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.26 and a high of $129.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WWD stock was last observed hovering at around $105.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.47% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.02% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -47.47% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $107.65, the stock is 11.14% and 11.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 2.35% at the moment leaves the stock 10.33% off its SMA200. WWD registered -5.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.00%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.47%, and is 5.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) has around 8300 employees, a market worth around $6.28B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.50 and Fwd P/E is 25.49. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.82% and -16.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Woodward Inc. (WWD) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Woodward Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.91M, and float is at 59.17M with Short Float at 2.52%.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Woodward Inc. (WWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hartman Mark D,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hartman Mark D sold 5,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $92.21 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2585.0 shares.

Woodward Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that BHALLA RAJEEV (Director) bought a total of 435 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $91.83 per share for $39945.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 468.0 shares of the WWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, DONOVAN PAUL (Director) acquired 2,100 shares at an average price of $92.02 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 21,500 shares of Woodward Inc. (WWD).

Woodward Inc. (WWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -0.75% down over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is 8.36% higher over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is -1.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.