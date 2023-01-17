APA Corporation (APA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is -2.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.98 and a high of $51.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APA stock was last observed hovering at around $45.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $45.34, the stock is 1.65% and -0.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 10.41% off its SMA200. APA registered 38.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.73%.

The stock witnessed a -1.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.31%, and is 5.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

APA Corporation (APA) has around 2253 employees, a market worth around $14.58B and $10.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.33 and Fwd P/E is 5.19. Profit margin for the company is 33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.02% and -12.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 120.20% this year.

APA Corporation (APA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 329.00M, and float is at 320.35M with Short Float at 2.40%.

APA Corporation (APA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at APA Corporation (APA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LANNIE P ANTHONY,the company’sExec. Vice Pres & Gen Counsel. SEC filings show that LANNIE P ANTHONY sold 86,750 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $41.26 per share for a total of $3.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58844.0 shares.

APA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that LANNIE P ANTHONY (Exec. Vice Pres & Gen Counsel) sold a total of 40,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $39.90 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the APA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Joung Chansoo (Director) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $32.92 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 65,285 shares of APA Corporation (APA).

APA Corporation (APA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 31.95% up over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is 27.21% higher over the same period. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 59.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.