Are we looking at the next big move in Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)?

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) is 29.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $0.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -0.93% and -21.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 6.84% at the moment leaves the stock -50.66% off its SMA200. OGEN registered -72.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.69%.

The stock witnessed a -24.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.32%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.02% over the week and 14.08% over the month.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $14.89M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.09% and -73.09% from its 52-week high.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oragenics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.20% this year.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.75M, and float is at 114.29M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOSKI ROBERT C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KOSKI ROBERT C sold 42,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $0.11 per share for a total of $4469.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

Oragenics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that KOSKI ROBERT C (Director) sold a total of 36,648 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $0.11 per share for $3885.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the OGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, KOSKI ROBERT C (Director) disposed off 140,497 shares at an average price of $0.18 for $24699.0. The insider now directly holds 1,144,652 shares of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN).