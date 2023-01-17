Are we looking at the next big move in Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)?

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) is 26.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.08 and a high of $29.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVMD stock was last observed hovering at around $29.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.82% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -50.45% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.09, the stock is 27.47% and 33.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 42.48% off its SMA200. RVMD registered 20.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.14%.

The stock witnessed a 29.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.70%, and is 34.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.11% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has around 239 employees, a market worth around $2.65B and $29.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 113.71% and 0.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.80% this year.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.79M, and float is at 87.09M with Short Float at 9.33%.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anders Jack,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Anders Jack sold 658 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $22.94 per share for a total of $15095.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29298.0 shares.

Revolution Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Wang Xiaolinsold a total of 708 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $22.94 per share for $16241.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30527.0 shares of the RVMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Horn Margaret A () disposed off 1,220 shares at an average price of $22.94 for $27985.0. The insider now directly holds 61,292 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD).

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 41.30% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 11.88% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -66.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.