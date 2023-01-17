Check out this: Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) is 42.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $4.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ONCR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 82.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is 22.69% and -18.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 19.92% at the moment leaves the stock -65.70% off its SMA200. ONCR registered -91.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.52%.

The stock witnessed a -6.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.43%, and is 22.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.93% over the week and 16.47% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 56.52% and -91.96% from its 52-week high.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oncorus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.97M, and float is at 23.66M with Short Float at 3.76%.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flynn James E,the company’sPossible Member of 10% Group. SEC filings show that Flynn James E sold 138,872 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $0.27 per share for a total of $37495.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Oncorus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Flynn James E (Possible Member of 10% Group) sold a total of 141,753 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $0.26 per share for $36856.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the ONCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Flynn James E (Possible Member of 10% Group) disposed off 55,610 shares at an average price of $0.25 for $13902.0. The insider now directly holds 315,455 shares of Oncorus Inc. (ONCR).