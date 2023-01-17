Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Is Up 6.70% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is 6.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.74 and a high of $68.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTVA stock was last observed hovering at around $62.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $62.72, the stock is 4.63% and -0.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 4.74% off its SMA200. CTVA registered 28.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.62%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.37%, and is 2.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $44.71B and $17.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.73 and Fwd P/E is 20.00. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.39% and -8.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 149.40% this year.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 718.70M, and float is at 713.07M with Short Float at 0.82%.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Corteva Inc. (CTVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grimm Audrey. SEC filings show that Grimm Audrey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $62.79 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7511.0 shares.

Corteva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Engel Klaus A (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $52.76 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28742.0 shares of the CTVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Cassidy Meghan () disposed off 87,022 shares at an average price of $51.53 for $4.48 million. The insider now directly holds 55,518 shares of Corteva Inc. (CTVA).

Corteva Inc. (CTVA): Who are the competitors?

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is 3.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.