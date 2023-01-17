Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) is 2.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.19 and a high of $35.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $25.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $25.10, the stock is 1.94% and -4.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.76 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -10.02% off its SMA200. CTRA registered 19.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.32%.

The stock witnessed a 0.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.01%, and is 3.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has around 936 employees, a market worth around $20.02B and $9.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.11 and Fwd P/E is 6.75. Profit margin for the company is 44.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.05% and -28.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 358.90% this year.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 792.00M, and float is at 775.07M with Short Float at 4.22%.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HELMERICH HANS,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HELMERICH HANS sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $27.64 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Coterra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that BELL STEPHEN P (EVP – Business Development) sold a total of 36,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $35.41 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the CTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Lindeman Steven W (Sr Vice Pres, Production & Ops) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $35.55 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 233,002 shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA).

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 31.95% up over the past 12 months and Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) that is 21.93% higher over the same period. Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is 15.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.