Is F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) a good stock to buy now?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is 2.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.48 and a high of $14.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNB stock was last observed hovering at around $13.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $13.41, the stock is 3.32% and -0.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 8.54% off its SMA200. FNB registered -1.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.58%.

The stock witnessed a 4.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.77%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has around 3886 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.81 and Fwd P/E is 8.42. Profit margin for the company is 34.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.96% and -8.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 350.91M, and float is at 347.26M with Short Float at 2.77%.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bena Pamela A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bena Pamela A bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $13.98 per share for a total of $6990.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63675.0 shares.

F.N.B. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that MALONE DAVID J (Director) sold a total of 29,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $13.55 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89504.0 shares of the FNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, CAMPBELL WILLIAM B (Director) acquired 850 shares at an average price of $11.38 for $9671.0. The insider now directly holds 125,583 shares of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading -9.48% down over the past 12 months and S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) that is 2.04% higher over the same period. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is -7.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.