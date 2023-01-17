Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is 14.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.38 and a high of $64.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KSS stock was last observed hovering at around $28.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $28.83, the stock is 11.27% and 2.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -18.68% off its SMA200. KSS registered -39.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.13%.

The stock witnessed a 5.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.62%, and is 5.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $3.14B and $18.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.72 and Fwd P/E is 8.73. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.34% and -55.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Kohl’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 698.80% this year.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.00M, and float is at 108.65M with Short Float at 15.83%.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHLIFSKE JOHN E.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SCHLIFSKE JOHN E. bought 3,413 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $29.29 per share for a total of $99967.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46937.0 shares.

Kohl’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that PRISING JONAS (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $29.67 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60647.0 shares of the KSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, BONEPARTH PETER (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $30.01 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 70,700 shares of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS).

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -40.61% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 1.29% higher over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -26.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.