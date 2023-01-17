Positives for Intel Corporation (INTC) as stock gains in recent trading

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is 13.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.59 and a high of $56.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTC stock was last observed hovering at around $30.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.1% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -67.28% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.11, the stock is 9.86% and 6.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.34 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -13.94% off its SMA200. INTC registered -45.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.04%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.97%, and is 4.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Intel Corporation (INTC) has around 121100 employees, a market worth around $125.01B and $69.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.29 and Fwd P/E is 16.20. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.45% and -46.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Intel Corporation (INTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intel Corporation (INTC) is a “Hold”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 22 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.60% this year.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.13B, and float is at 4.12B with Short Float at 1.77%.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Intel Corporation (INTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TAN LIP BU,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TAN LIP BU bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $29.49 per share for a total of $1.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

Intel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that TAN LIP BU (Director) bought a total of 48,146 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $27.98 per share for $1.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50500.0 shares of the INTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, TAN LIP BU (Director) acquired 1,854 shares at an average price of $27.49 for $50975.0. The insider now directly holds 2,354 shares of Intel Corporation (INTC).

Intel Corporation (INTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -39.64% down over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -6.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.