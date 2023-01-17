Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PRAX Stock Is Going Next

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) is 49.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $17.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRAX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -18.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.56, the stock is 45.45% and 59.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.48 million and changing 20.27% at the moment leaves the stock -15.01% off its SMA200. PRAX registered -79.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.56%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.08.

The stock witnessed a 61.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.89%, and is 41.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.32% over the week and 13.51% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 140.54% and -79.94% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.90% this year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.12M, and float is at 46.81M with Short Float at 4.55%.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mastrocola Lauren,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Mastrocola Lauren bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $1.93 per share for a total of $5775.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31391.0 shares.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Nemiroff Alex (General Counsel and Secretary) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $1.63 per share for $12225.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39347.0 shares of the PRAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Kelly Timothy Edwin (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.76 for $17650.0. The insider now directly holds 40,490 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX).

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moderna Inc. (MRNA) that is trading -13.86% down over the past 12 months and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) that is 42.49% higher over the same period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is 7.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.