Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) is -2.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.18 and a high of $10.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRVB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.67% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 31.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.30, the stock is 8.82% and 15.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 6.96% at the moment leaves the stock 73.16% off its SMA200. PRVB registered 115.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 128.89%.

The stock witnessed a 6.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.66%, and is 13.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.92% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $839.55M and $2.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 223.39% and -5.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.50%).

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Provention Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.12M, and float is at 81.80M with Short Float at 9.06%.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leon Francisco,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Leon Francisco sold 187,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $10.26 per share for a total of $1.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.57 million shares.

Provention Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Leon Francisco (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 10,674 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $10.00 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.57 million shares of the PRVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Leon Francisco (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 375 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $3750.0. The insider now directly holds 1,573,000 shares of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB).

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.14% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 41.30% higher over the same period.