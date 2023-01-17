Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Is Up 19.75% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) is 19.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $12.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SANA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $4.73, the stock is 25.58% and 6.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 3.50% at the moment leaves the stock -22.54% off its SMA200. SANA registered -60.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.84%.

The stock witnessed a 4.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.84%, and is 30.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.89% over the week and 9.89% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 50.12% and -60.75% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.80% this year.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 189.30M, and float is at 169.28M with Short Float at 15.19%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yang Patrick Y,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Yang Patrick Y bought 28,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $7.30 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that MacDonald James J. (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $6.28 per share for $2091.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the SANA stock.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.14% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 41.30% higher over the same period.