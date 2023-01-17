Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) – The 2.66% Upside Potential Remains

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is 6.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.02 and a high of $164.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPG stock was last observed hovering at around $125.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $129.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.52% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -18.46% lower than the price target low of $106.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.57, the stock is 6.33% and 6.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 14.08% off its SMA200. SPG registered -22.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.31%.

The stock witnessed a 4.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.03%, and is 5.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $43.20B and $5.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.97 and Fwd P/E is 20.26. Profit margin for the company is 37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.98% and -23.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simon Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.30% this year.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 342.91M, and float is at 341.25M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SELIG STEFAN M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SELIG STEFAN M bought 163 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $116.42 per share for a total of $18976.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25709.0 shares.

Simon Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that STEWART MARTA R (Director) bought a total of 150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $116.42 per share for $17463.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9963.0 shares of the SPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, SMITH J ALBERT JR (Director) acquired 639 shares at an average price of $116.42 for $74392.0. The insider now directly holds 59,477 shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -7.90% down over the past 12 months and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is -15.01% lower over the same period. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is -13.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.